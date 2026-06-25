Public office must be viewed strictly as responsibility not privilege: VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI, Jun 24 : In a sharp critique of political elitism, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday asserted that public office must be viewed strictly as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

Speaking at Uprashtrapati Bhavan while releasing a book titled "VIP Culture in India: Power, Privilege and the Distance from Democracy", the vice president called for citizen-centric governance.

He emphasised that the essence of democracy lies in the relationship between citizens and those entrusted with public authority, adding that democracy flourishes when public office is viewed as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

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Radhakrishnan said the Constitution of India envisions a society fundamentally rooted in justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

Drawing from India's deep literary heritage, Radhakrishnan quoted the great Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar to observe that true leadership is characterised by accessibility, compassion, and accountability.

The vice president noted that the core themes of the book directly resonate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts to transition public office from a symbol of status into a vehicle for pure service. (PTI)