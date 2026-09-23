Public issues no priority for Legislators: APSCC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: The ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session has come under criticism from All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman and senior political leader Jagmohan Singh Raina, who alleged that the House is spending more time on political confrontations and Jammu-versus-Kashmir rhetoric than on issues directly affecting the public.

The Assembly witnessed uproar over the cancellation of the December 5 holiday commemorating the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, founder and leader of the National Conference. During the proceedings, questions were also raised over the continuation of the holiday marking the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, with demands for its cancellation as well.

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Reacting to the developments, Raina said people elect legislators with the expectation that their problems will be raised in the Assembly, debated and followed by concrete efforts to find solutions.

He questioned why legislators were engaging in political confrontation instead of using the Assembly to bring resolutions on issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Raina also expressed concern over what he described as increasing Jammu-versus-Kashmir rhetoric inside the House. He said issues surrounding Article 370 and Article 35A should not overshadow the pressing concerns for which people expect their elected representatives to work.

According to Raina, the Assembly should give greater attention to unemployment, vacant posts in the health sector, shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, and vacancies in educational institutions.

He alleged that thousands of posts remain vacant across different departments and questioned whether the government has a clear long-term strategy to address unemployment and staffing shortages, particularly in healthcare and education.

Raina said every MLA should use the Assembly platform to highlight problems faced by people in their respective constituencies and seek practical solutions.