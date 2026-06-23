Public Delivery System In J&K Revolutionised With 'People First' Approach: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Union territory has revolutionised the public delivery system by its 'people first' approach, making hundreds of services available online.

Sinha was addressing a 'Seva Se Samriddhi' regional workshop on panchayat-led service delivery, organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj here.

"In 2020, we set out to build a Jammu and Kashmir where government reaches the citizen's doorstep. With a 'people first' approach, we revolutionised public service delivery. From just 35 online services in 2020 to more than 1,100 by 2023, the UT topped the national e-service delivery rankings," he said.

Sinha said his administration has achieved historic transformations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the inclusive development revolution that was driven by the three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

"We made Panchayati Raj institutions the strongest voice and largest participants in governance. Through 'Block Diwas' and 'Back to Village' campaigns, we tried to ensure services reach doorsteps, infrastructure meets local needs, and policies flow from the grassroots up," he said.

Sinha said the government put the common person's aspirations at the core of the administration.

"By ensuring accountability and citizen participation, we have translated a commitment to multi-generational change into reality within three years and rebuilt a powerful relationship of trust with citizens," he added.