New Delhi, Aug 3: Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday intensified the party's attack on the Centre over the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, alleging that the government's defence of the ethanol-blended fuel ignored growing consumer complaints and findings from policy and technical reports on its impact on older vehicles.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh said union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's reply in Parliament on July 29 regarding the rollout of E20 petrol "raises more questions than it answers."

"He claims that E20 has been rolled out after years of scientific testing and that there is no evidence of widespread vehicle damage," Ramesh said, while contending that reports from consumers and mechanics across the country painted a different picture.

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According to the Congress leader, vehicle owners have for months been reporting reduced mileage, engine performance issues and concerns over the long-term impact of E20 fuel on their vehicles. He also alleged that motorists have faced engine compatibility issues, cold-start problems and accelerated wear and tear in vehicles manufactured before 2023, besides increasing instances of clogged fuel injectors, corroded fuel lines and cracked rubber components in older vehicles.

Ramesh further claimed that ordinary consumers were left with "virtually no choice" other than E20 fuel following its nationwide rollout.

Citing what he described as an independent survey conducted in June 2026 covering more than 44,000 owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles, Ramesh alleged that a significant number of respondents reported adverse effects after the introduction of E20 petrol.

The Congress leader also referred to remarks made by union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in September 2025, when he had dismissed complaints of vehicle or engine damage due to biofuels as "BS" (bullshit).

Ramesh alleged that the Modi government continued to reject concerns despite findings contained in a July 2026 report by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the NITI Aayog's 2021 Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme roadmap, which he noted had been cited by Gadkari in Parliament.

According to Ramesh, the NITI Aayog roadmap itself acknowledged that E20 fuel could accelerate the deterioration of rubber components such as hoses, seals, gaskets and O-rings in vehicles originally designed for E10 fuel. He also claimed that durability tests had recorded engine malfunctions and failures in passenger vehicles, that E20 increased the risk of corrosion in fuel tanks and other internal metal components, and that it reduced fuel efficiency by 6-7 per cent in older four-wheelers, 3-4 per cent in older two-wheelers and 1-2 per cent even in E20-compatible four-wheelers.

"Public anger is growing. People are demanding accountability and transparency. Meanwhile, the Modi Government's ministers are unable to convince anyone of E20's harmlessness because no real data or reports exist," Ramesh said.

The Centre has maintained that the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol is part of India's ethanol-blending programme aimed at reducing dependence on imported crude oil, lowering carbon emissions and boosting farmers' incomes by increasing the use of domestically produced ethanol. In Parliament last week, Gadkari defended the policy, stating that it had been implemented after extensive scientific evaluation and that there was no evidence of widespread vehicle damage attributable to E20 fuel. (AGENCIES)