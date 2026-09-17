PTTI Vijaypur organizes lecture on AI

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Sept 16: Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur here today organized an informative and interactive lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Police trainees, focusing on its emerging applications in modern policing.

The session was delivered by Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Associate Professor, Central University of Jammu, who highlighted the significance of AI and its potential to enhance efficiency, decision-making and professional policing.

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About 700 personnel, including officers, instructors and BRTC trainees, attended the programme and actively participated in the interactive session.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal PTTI Vijaypur, Ranjit Singh Sambyal, appreciated the resource person and stressed the need for Police personnel to remain abreast of emerging technologies for effective and technology-driven policing.

The programme concluded with the presentation of a memento/certificate to Dr. Pradeep Kumar as a token of appreciation.