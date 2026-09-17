Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / PTTI Vijaypur organizes lecture on AI

PTTI Vijaypur organizes lecture on AI

Excelsior Correspondent VIJAYPUR, Sept 16: Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur here today organized an informative and interactive lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Police trainees, focusing on its emerging applications in modern policing. The session was delivered by...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:34 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr. Pradeep Kumar from Central University of Jammu receiving memento from PTTI, Vijaypur after an interactive lecture on AI.

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Sept 16: Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur here today organized an informative and interactive lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Police trainees, focusing on its emerging applications in modern policing.

The session was delivered by Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Associate Professor, Central University of Jammu, who highlighted the significance of AI and its potential to enhance efficiency, decision-making and professional policing.

Advertisement

About 700 personnel, including officers, instructors and BRTC trainees, attended the programme and actively participated in the interactive session.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal PTTI Vijaypur, Ranjit Singh Sambyal, appreciated the resource person and stressed the need for Police personnel to remain abreast of emerging technologies for effective and technology-driven policing.

The programme concluded with the presentation of a memento/certificate to Dr. Pradeep Kumar as a token of appreciation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra