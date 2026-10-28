PTQCC Nearly Doubles GI Testing Capacity For Kashmir Pashmina, Kani & Sozni Products

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) at the Craft Development Institute (CDI), Srinagar, has recorded a sharp rise in the testing of Geographical Indication (GI) products, especially Kashmir Pashmina, Kani and Sozni embroidered shawls, during the current financial year.

The surge reflects stronger institutional capacity, upgraded laboratory infrastructure and growing demand for authentic GI certification and QR coding.

In a detailed press statement issued here today, a spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir stated that the testing rate which was 40-45 per day in 2024-25, has now risen to 170 per day in 2026-27. “In 2024-25, PTQCC conducted 13,369 tests at an average of 40-45 tests per day. This rose to 22,351 tests in 2025-26, with the daily average increasing to 75-85 tests. In the current financial year, PTQCC has already performed approximately 21,000 tests. With another 21,000 tests projected between November 2026 and March 31, 2027, the annual total is expected to reach around 42,000 tests, nearly doubling the testing rate achieved in the previous year,” the spokesman explained.

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To support this expansion, the spokesman further stated that Pashmina Laboratory has been strengthened with advanced equipment, including a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) and two High-Resolution Digital Microscopes. “The Department is in the process of procuring another OFDA 2000 fibre analyser and an additional digital microscope during FY 2026-27 under CAPEX. These additions are expected to further accelerate testing, improve precision in fibre identification and quality assessment and meet the rising demand for GI testing and QR coding of certified products,” he said, adding that those GI Authorised Users who submit hand-spun, hand-woven Pashmina products with Sozni embroidery are being given preferential treatment.

In order to bring greater transparency in GI testing, certification and QR coding at PTQCC, the Department has developed an in-house Online Appointment Token Management System to further streamline the operations across all testing labs of the Department including IICT and QCD (Quality Control Division). “The web application has been developed by the Resource Cell of the department which shall be operational shortly on pilot basis,” he added.

The Directorate is in the process of augmenting additional manpower to operate the machines for which technical staff is being sent to Wool Research Association (WRA), Thane Maharashtra for technical training. “With trained manpower, we shall have more teams in place to conduct tests in PTQCC so that the rising demand for GI testing and QR coding post aggressive media campaign, by GI Authorised Users is met. “The enhanced testing capacity strengthens the authentication of Kashmir’s prized handicrafts, protects the interests of artisans and weavers and builds greater consumer and buyer confidence in genuine GI-tagged products,” the spokesman stated.

Faster and more reliable certification is particularly important for exports and premium domestic markets, where authenticity is a key differentiator for Kashmir Pashmina and related handicraft products, the spokesman concluded.