NEW DELHI, Nov 24:

Sprint legend PT Usha will not seek re-election as president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), bringing her four-year tenure to an end, with Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, Archery Association of India (AAI) Secretary General Virendra Sachdeva and former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta entering the fray for the top post.

Usha did not file her nomination papers before the 4.30pm deadline on Tuesday, paving the way for a new president to take charge after the December 5 elections.

She became the first woman president of the IOA on December 10, 2022.

Narang, an incumbent vice-president who won a 10m air rifle bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, filed his nomination on Tuesday, while Sachdeva also entered the contest on the final day.

Mehta, who served as IOA secretary general from 2014 to 2022, had filed his nomination on Monday.

Former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta is the lone candidate for the treasurer's post and is set to be elected unopposed, subject to scrutiny of his nomination papers.

Usha's decision not to contest comes after she lost the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election earlier this month.

She was subsequently allowed to represent the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) in the electoral college by IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, following objections to her inclusion.

She had written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), alleging that her defeat in the SOM election was the result of manipulation by other candidates under pressure from external forces.

A faction of the IHAI had also approached the Delhi High Court challenging the electoral officer's decision to allow Usha to represent the association, but later withdrew its petition.

Narang's nomination was proposed by All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and seconded by IOA senior vice-president Ajay Patel. He had earlier been elected as one of the four male SOM representatives.

Sachdeva, a former Delhi BJP chief, had served as AAI treasurer during the tenure of its late president VK Malhotra and is also a former Delhi Archery Association president.

His nomination was proposed by Ski and Snowboard India's Banyala Harini and seconded by former India women's hockey captain and SOM representative Rani Rampal.

Mehta, currently secretary general of the Fencing Association of India and the Fencing Confederation of Asia, is understood to have the backing of a section of National Sports Federations.

His nomination was proposed by Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh and seconded by Surekha of the Fencing Association of India.

There was speculation that Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal could contest for one of the posts, but she did not file her nomination.

Even though she opted out of the presidential race, Usha proposed the candidature of Netball Federation of India's Vagish Pathak for the senior vice-president's post and Olympic medallist boxer and BJP politician Vijender Singh for vice president position.

Patel and Swimming Federation of India's Mona Manish Shah are the other candidates for the senior vice-president's post.

Patel's nomination was proposed by former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla and seconded by incumbent IOA treasurer and Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav.

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George is among three candidates contesting for the lone female vice-president's post. The other two are Wushu Association of India's Bhavneet Handoo and Netball Federation of India's Suman Kaushik. (PTI)

Ice Skating Association of India president Amitabh Sharma and IHAI secretary general Harjinder Singh are contesting for the male joint secretary's post, while Sunaina Kumari of the Bowling Federation of India and Purnima Mahato of AAI have filed nominations for the female joint secretary's position.

R N Jayaprakash, Prashant Kushwaha, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Mona Manish Shah, Suman Kaushik, Vitthal Shirgaonkar, Dola Banerjee, Rani Rampal and Yogeshwar Dutt are in the fray for the executive council members' positions.

Of the six executive council members, two -- one male and one female -- will be elected from among the eight SOM representatives.

Yogeshwar, Narang, Vijender, Kamlesh, Anju, Rani, Dola and Saina Nehwal are the eight elected SOMs. (PTI)