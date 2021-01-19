PSU employees without salaries, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 19: The J&K Public Sector Employees and Workers Federation (JKPSEWF) today held a protest demonstration against the non-payment of their salaries.

Scores of employees and workers of the Federation assembled here in the Press Enclave and started protest. They said that due to non-payment of their salaries, they are facing starvation as they have got no other source of income to feed their families.

The State president of the Federation, Wajahat Hussain who was leading the protest along with other office-bearers of the Federation, said that the workers of different PSUs such as State Forest Corporation, SRTC, JK Cements, JKTDC along with others are without salaries and the Government has so far failed in addressing their issues.

“Yesterday three of our colleagues who were working in JK Cements died as they were ill and had no money for the treatment—this is our condition,” Wajahat said.

As per the Federation, the employees of the State Forest Corporation are without salaries from the last 6 months, those working with the JKSRTC are without salaries from the last 4 months, employees of JK Cements, Handloom Development Corporation, Arts Emporium and JKTDC are also without salaries.

They said while they are not being given salaries, they even are not reaping the benefits of having CP fund, leaving aside arrears and the perks of 7th Pay Commission.

“We appeal the Government to take notice of our issues and grievances and take measures to address the same, failing which we will be forced to come out on roads along with our families,” he said.

The employees said that the Government has promised stars, but the ground situation is different. They also said the Government must come clean whether it wants to run these PSUs are not.