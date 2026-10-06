PSPS GCW Gandhi Nagar wins Volleyball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: PSPS Government College for Women (GCW), Gandhi Nagar, won the Inter-Collegiate Volleyball (Women) Tournament for 2026-27, organised under the aegis of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ), defeating GGM Science College by 2-0 in the final.

GCW Gandhi Nagar dominated the final by 25-6, 25-10. Earlier, it defeated SPMR College of Commerce by 2-0 (25-6, 25-5), while GGM Science College beat GCOE by 2-1 (20-25, 25-10, 15-12) in the other semifinal.

Advertisement

Dr Vinod Bhakshi, Chief Guest, congratulated the winners and highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, confidence, teamwork and leadership. Principal Dr Kulvinder Kour also congratulated the players, coaches and sports team.

Prof. Shradha Anand, Convener Sports Committee, was present along with Kajal Premi, College Director Physical Education & Sports; Ramandeep Kour and Tanpreet Singh, Physical Directors, GCOE; Ravi Kumar, Physical Director, SPMR College; and Shubham Sharma, Assistant PTI, GGM Science College.

Parvinder Singh, Zaffar Iqbal, Shazia and Israr-ul-Haq, Assistant PTI, GCW Gandhi Nagar, also supported the event.