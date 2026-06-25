PSI booked under rape charges

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 24: A Probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) was here today booked under rape charges.

According to available information, the case was filed following a complaint by a lady cop against the PSI Vikrant Kotwal of J&K Police.

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The complainant is posted in Samba district and in her complaint, she claimed that Vikrant engaged with her in a sexual relationship under the pretext of marriage but she later discovered that he was already married and had kept her in the dark.

Following the complaint, Police registered a case at Samba Police Station under sections 69, 83, and 115(2) of BNS and have initiated further action.

This issue came to the notice of senior Police officials about a year back also but that time the matter was resolved through a compromise between both the parties.

However, the issue has now escalated again. According to sources, the complainant is pregnant, which led to the matter being reported to the Police Station concerned. The case was registered after the matter came to the notice of senior Police officials.