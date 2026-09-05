PSC without Chairman, operating with just 2 members

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) is operating without a chairman and with just two members against its sanctioned strength of seven, leaving the recruitment body severely understaffed as hundreds of Government posts await recruitment at different stages.

The commission has five vacant member positions following recent retirements, while the absence of a chairman has further raised concerns about its ability to handle the growing recruitment workload efficiently.

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The staffing shortage comes at a time when the commission is dealing with recruitment for assistant professors, lecturers, medical professionals and other government posts. Stakeholders fear prolonged vacancies at the commission could add to delays for thousands of candidates waiting for Government jobs.

"The Government needs to treat the appointment of the chairman and members as an urgent matter. Recruitment cannot move at the required pace when the Commission itself is functioning with such a depleted strength," a senior Professor at the University of Jammu said.

The professor said delays were particularly concerning for highly qualified candidates who have limited opportunities in the government sector and face the risk of crossing the upper age limit for recruitment.

"Highly qualified candidates who have completed higher degrees, post-doctoral work, NET, PDF and JRF are unemployed. Any further delay in recruitment only adds to their difficulties," the professor said.

The commission is currently dealing with a substantial recruitment pipeline. Around 205 assistant professor posts in various colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have recently been referred to it, while several other posts are pending or undergoing different stages of the selection process, stakeholders said.

The PSC has also recently advertised nearly 500 Plus-2 lecturer posts, while around 200 college-level positions are expected to be taken up, adding to the workload of the already understaffed commission.

The impact is also being felt in the medical sector, where delays in recruitment could compound the shortage of specialists, a senior professor at SKIMS said. "Those who have completed MCH, DNB, DM and other specialised medical qualifications are moving to Gulf countries because of the lack of job opportunities here. This is causing brain drain," the professor said.

An official said the commission could distribute its workload more effectively if all sanctioned positions were filled. "Different members can oversee different sections and work can be delegated effectively. With only two members, the workload is high," the official said.

Stakeholders said the issue was not limited to the appointment of the chairman and members and called for an overhaul of the commission's administrative capacity.

They sought the appointment of two controllers, with one proposed to handle service candidates, departmental examinations and Departmental Promotion Committees and the other to oversee direct recruitment.

They also seek appointment of additional secretaries, deputy secretaries and other staff to support the commission.