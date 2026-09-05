PSC Without Chairman, Operating With Just 2 Members
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) is operating without a chairman and with just two members against its sanctioned strength of seven, leaving the recruitment body severely understaffed as hundreds of Government posts await recruitment at different...
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) is operating without a chairman and with just two members against its sanctioned strength of seven, leaving the recruitment body severely understaffed as hundreds of Government posts await recruitment at different stages. The commission has five vacant member positions following recent retirements, while the absence of a chairman has further raised concerns about its ability to handle the growing recruitment workload efficiently.
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