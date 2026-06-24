PSC on External Affairs calls on LG, CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by its Chairman Dr. Shashi Tharoor called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan, here today.

The Committee is on a four-day study visit to the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

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During the interaction, Dr. Shashi Tharoor discussed the Committee's engagements and meetings held during the visit. He informed that the members had visited border areas in Jammu and the Regional Passport Office yesterday and, today they held detailed interactions with senior Army officials in Srinagar. The members of the Committee also shared their observations and experiences during the visit and discussed various issues.

The Lieutenant Governor, while interacting with the members of Parliamentary Standing Committee, spoke on the socio-economic transformation and developmental journey of Jammu Kashmir over the past six years. He highlighted the significant improvement in the overall security environment and the renewed optimism among the people.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that Jammu Kashmir has undergone a remarkable transformation after August 2019, where normal life flows uninterrupted across the Union Territory, aspirations are soaring, and the dreams of its people are being realized.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about various infrastructure and development projects being implemented across Union Territory, which are contributing to economic growth and improving the quality of life of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

The PSC also called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Dachigam National Park here.

The Committee briefed the Chief Minister about the objectives of its visit and its engagements across Jammu and Kashmir. The 13-member Committee is undertaking the study tour to review strategic border security, foreign policy-related issues and the overall situation in frontier regions.

The Committee, which had earlier visited Jammu, arrived in Srinagar today as part of its programme to gain first-hand insights into border management, security preparedness and developmental issues in border areas.

Welcoming the members, Chief Minister appreciated the Committee's visit to the region and underscored the importance of sustained engagement by Parliamentary Committees in understanding the aspirations, challenges and developmental needs of Jammu & Kashmir. He said such interactions provide an opportunity for informed policy discussions and contribute to strengthening governance and institutional coordination.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of ensuring balanced development in border areas, with a focus on improving infrastructure, connectivity, public services and livelihood opportunities for the people living in these regions.

The members of the Committee exchanged views with the Chief Minister on matters relating to border management, regional development and issues of national importance connected with India's external affairs.