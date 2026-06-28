PSA seeks easing of NOC norms for pvt schools

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Claiming that dozens of private schools in J&K have shut down over the past three years due to mounting regulatory requirements, Private Schools' Association (PSA) Chief Patron Dr G.N. Var today urged the Government to ease the burden of obtaining multiple No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and introduce policy reforms to support the private education sector.

Addressing a School Leaders' Conference organised by the PSA in South Kashmir's Verinag, Dr Var said the closure of private schools had affected the education of thousands of students and called for a fair and transparent regulatory framework.

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"The private education sector is passing through one of its most difficult phases. The burden of obtaining multiple NOCs has forced dozens of private schools to close over the past three years, affecting the education of thousands of students," he said.

He urged the Government to create an enabling environment for private educational institutions, saying education should be encouraged rather than burdened by excessive regulations.

Dr Var also stressed that schools should prioritise quality, child-centric and value-based education over infrastructure.

He said the primary objective of every educational institution should be to develop knowledgeable, responsible and morally upright citizens rather than merely produce degree holders.

Expressing concern over what he described as the declining moral fabric of society, Dr Var said the education system had drifted from its original purpose, contributing to growing challenges such as corruption, erosion of values and drug abuse.

He said every child, irrespective of whether they study in a government or private school, deserves education that builds knowledge, confidence, leadership and character.

Emphasising the role of private educational institutions, Dr Var said they should be viewed as "knowledge partners" in nation-building rather than opponents of the Government.

He said a level playing field and ease of doing business for private schools would ultimately benefit students and society.

The conference brought together school owners, zonal representatives and members of the Association's central leadership to deliberate on regulatory challenges, academic reforms, teacher capacity building and student welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, PSA Chairman for Pir Panjal Range and Chenab Valley Division Khurshid Bismal called for greater emphasis on value-based and skill-oriented education.