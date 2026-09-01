PSA seeks cooperation of CEO Jammu to address concerns of Pvt schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: A delegation of the Jammu Kashmir Private Schools Association called on Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu, Subash Gupta and expressed its readiness to work in close coordination with the School Education Department for improving the quality of education and creating a better academic environment for students in Jammu.

During the meeting, Senior Vice President of the association, Deepak Handa, and District President Lal Chand Gandotra said that education is a shared responsibility and meaningful progress can be achieved only through mutual cooperation, understanding and coordination between the Education Department and private educational institutions.

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The association assured the CEO Jammu of its full cooperation and support in all initiatives aimed at strengthening the education sector and improving academic standards.

At the same time, the association expressed hope that the CEO's office would extend similar cooperation and understanding towards the genuine concerns and challenges being faced by private schools in Jammu.

The PSA representatives said that effective coordination between Government authorities and private educational institutions was essential for ensuring greater efficiency, transparency and harmony in the education system.

They expressed confidence that under the new leadership, the education sector in Jammu would move forward with greater efficiency and that issues concerning private schools would be addressed through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The PSA members present on the occasion included Amit Kumar, Karunesh Gandotra, Priya, P Sharma, Lal Chand Gandotra, Sukhdev Singh and Rajdev Singh.