PSA demands withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh fee on transfer of ownership

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: To highlight the problems and grievances faced by small private schools operating in far-flung, semi-urban and border areas of Jammu Division, a meeting of the Central Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Association (PSA) was held here today.

During the meeting, general secretary of the Association, Satpaul Mansotra, highlighted several issues confronting private educational institutions, including the alleged unreasonable fee imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for the transfer of ownership or proprietorship of affiliated private schools.

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He also pointed out the non-availability of the Chairperson of the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) and delays in the approval of management committees due to pending CID verification of their members.

Representatives from different districts said that although the government had established a mechanism to streamline the process of recognition and affiliation within a stipulated timeframe, several issues concerning JKBOSE continued to trouble private schools.

They particularly objected to JKBOSE Notification No. F-ACDC0D-1(NTS)/1/2025-01/7667659 dated September 15, 2026, through which a fee of Rs 1 lakh has reportedly been imposed for the transfer of ownership or proprietorship of private educational institutions.

They pointed out that the fee would also apply in cases where ownership is transferred to legal heirs through inheritance.

Association president Ajay Gupta termed the Rs 1 lakh fee an unjustified burden on small private schools.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notification in cases involving the inheritance-based transfer of ownership or proprietorship to legal heirs after the death of the original owner.

Among others who attended the meeting included Deepak Handa, Ajay Singh, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Dr. Madan Mohan, Gaurav Charak, Sanjeev Luthra, Kiran Raina, Lal Chand Gandotra, Vivek Chouhan, Naresh Kumar, Dr. Kanica Sharma, Rishi Gupta, Dr.M.M., Vijay Sharma, Pardeepak Sambyal,Rachhpal Singh, Ram Parkash Sharma, Seddharth Shamker, Ankush Verma, Jatinder Heera, Naresh Kumari, Ashwani Khajuria, Parshotam Bhardwaj, Manoj Sharma, Anil Sharma, Chain Singh, Deep Dayal, Raj Kumar, Laddi Sharma, Bodhraj, Satyapal Khajuria, Vikram Handa, Jugal Kishore, Rajat Kesar, Paramjeet Singh, Vishal Singh and Bodh Raj.