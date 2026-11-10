PSA assures action against erring schools

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 9: The J&K Private Schools Association (J&K-PSA) today announced district-level grievance redressal cells across the Union Territory to enable parents to lodge complaints against private schools and seek action over violations of prescribed rules, particularly Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) norms.

The Association has designated district presidents as nodal officers to receive complaints and facilitate their redressal, providing parents with a direct channel to raise concerns against private educational institutions.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the Association’s State Executive Council, chaired by President Bilal Ahmad Bhat and hosted by its Anantnag district unit.

Bhat said the Association would not tolerate violations of established rules by its member institutions and urged parents to submit complaints in writing for examination and appropriate action.

“Our doors are open to every parent. Wherever a violation is noticed, we request parents to submit a written complaint to the Association. We will take up the matter with the concerned school and ensure that appropriate action is taken,” he said.

He stressed that transparency in school functioning was essential to building trust between parents and school administrations.

He also highlighted the importance of displaying prescribed book lists on school websites or notice boards to enable parents to exercise their choice.

The meeting also reviewed issues confronting private schools and discussed academic standards, teacher training, student welfare and institutional accountability.