Provincial VP of JKNC Kashmir & MLA Hazratbal met office bearers & delegates of Hazratbal Constituency

Provincial Vice President of JKNC Kashmir and MLA Hazratbal, @salmanalisagar today presided over a massive gathering of office bearers and delegates of the Hazratbal Constituency.

Addressing the meeting, he urged party functionaries to work with dedication and unity to ensure the grand success of the upcoming party programme. He stressed the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots level through sustained public outreach and close engagement with the people.

He also deliberated upon the directions issued by the party leadership and called upon the cadre to carry forward the party’s mission with commitment, discipline and sincerity.

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The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from office bearers and delegates who reaffirmed their resolve to work collectively for further strengthening the party across the Hazratbal Constituency.