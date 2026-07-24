Providing all support to J&K, other States/ UTs to manage challenges posed by rains: MHA

‘Govt proactively monitoring Monsoon situation’

*NDRF working tirelessly with SDRF, other agencies

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 23: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been providing necessary support to States and Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir to manage challenges posed by heavy rains and flash floods.

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The MHA had held a meeting on June 3 to review the overall preparedness on heavy rain, cloudburst, floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official statement issued today by the MHA said the Ministry has proactively been monitoring Monsoon situation across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The MHA is providing all necessary support to affected States and Union Territories including West Bengal Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman to meet the challenges posed by heavy rains, floods and landslides,’’ the statement said.

Over two dozen lives have been lost in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in past about one week. A number of houses, shops, roads and vehicles have been damaged. Several National Highways and major roads have also been closed.

This was the first major Monsoon rain in Jammu and Kashmir this season. The administration has been bracing up to meet more spells of Monsoon rains for next couple of months to ensure that there are no further loss of lives and much infrastructure damage.

Last year’s Monsoon had also caused extensive damage in Jammu and Kashmir with several lives lost enroute Machail Mata Ji shrine in Kishtwar district and Adh Kunwari on Katra- Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track besides huge loss to infrastructure, both Government and private.

``The Ministry of Home Affairs Integrated Control Room (ICR-ER) is working in close coordination with other Central agencies including India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for raising timely alerts to State Emergency Operation Centres and District Emergency Operation Centres. Besides disseminating Early Warnings up to States/UTs and Districts, the Control Room is monitoring all the rescue activities round the clock.

``National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has worked tirelessly with State Government Agencies, State police and SDRF in all these places for rescue and relief operations to save human lives. NDRF pre-positioned its teams at vulnerable places to reduce response time. During the last one week, 52 civilians have been rescued by NDRF teams whereas 2206 civilians were evacuated to safer places across all the affected States/UTs,’’ the MHA statement issued this evening said.

In coordination with MHA, it said, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has also mobilized its resources within shortest possible time to save stranded people, to provide assistance to rescue agencies in transportation of men and material and distributing relief materials.

The statement recalled that a review meeting regarding preparedness for pre-monsoon floods and heat waves across the country, was chaired by Amit Shah on May 10. In follow up, another meeting was held by MHA on June 3 to review the overall preparedness on heavy rain, cloudburst, floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir. Preparedness along the Char Dham yatra route was also reviewed by MHA regularly.

Though recent rains have caused difficulty to people in some States, overall it has reduced the earlier predicted rain deficit of approximately 30 percentage to about 15 percentage, the statement said.