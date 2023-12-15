Provide basic amenities to Doda villages: Dr Rohit

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Dec 15: Dr. Rohit Gupta, Provincial Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) and Head of Membership drive has urged Government to provide basic amenities to the people residing in remote Doda villages where people are still lacking basic facilities such as road, drinking water and proper health and medical facilities.

Dr Rohit Gupta, Incharge Membership Drive, along with Provincial Joint Secretary, Adil Hussain, District Doda – Rural President, Anil Sharma, Ex-Municipal Councillor Bhaderwah, Akbar Sheikh, District President Youth, Basharat Sheikh and others visited village Bhatoli.

He learned about the village’s poor road system, lack of basic amenities, and disregard for development initiatives during their visit to the village. Rohit Gupta voiced his worries about the inadequate basic infrastructure in the isolated village, where the people lack access to necessities for survival and communication. He claimed that the state of medical and educational facilities is appalling and that the authorities needed to take notice of them.

He claimed that in the aforementioned village of Bhatoli, residents are grumbling about the lack of electricity, clean drinking water, and road connectivity.