Proves All Institutions Working Without Fear, Democracy In Action: BJP On SC Notice On Pleas Against EC

New Delhi, Oct 5: The BJP on Monday said the Supreme Court's notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas related to the Election Commission are "proof" that all institutions in the country are "functioning independently" and there is no atmosphere of "fear and dictatorship".

"The country is moving in a very democratic way. Everyone is speaking their heart out. All procedures and systems are being followed. Where else could there be a better model of democracy? I feel India is celebrating democracy," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said when asked about the development.

The top court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners.

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"Approaching the Supreme Court with a PIL, the court holding a hearing and issuing notices to ensure the other party is also heard - this is a standard procedure. It is both a democratic and a judicial process. Naturally, this process is unfolding as it should," Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.

This is proof of all institutions functioning independently in the country, the BJP MP said, adding they have the liberty to operate within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

Patra further said, "However, today I wish to pose a question to those who used to claim that India is operating under a 'Hitler regime', and that there is a dictatorship or autocracy in the country today."

Contrary to their claims, there is no atmosphere of fear in the country, the BJP MP asserted.

"There is an atmosphere of democracy. So, those who claimed there was an atmosphere of fear in the country, I believe, will think twice before making such a statement now,"

Patra said the two Election Commissioners expressing differing views in their letters on the SIR was a "healthy sign of democracy".

"In a democracy, raising issues via letters, questioning a process, engaging in debate and discussion to reach a consensus, and then moving forward - that is precisely what democracy is. You debate, discuss, and then arrive at a decision; that is the essence of democracy," he added.

The fact that "this entire matter" was taken to the Supreme Court and the apex court issued notices is also "democracy in action", Patra said. (PTI)