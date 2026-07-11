Jammu, Jul 11: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for accusing the saffron party of toppling the National Conference government, demanding that he either name the BJP leader allegedly poaching his MLAs, or issue a public apology.

The party warned that it would initiate legal proceedings against the Abdullah if he failed to substantiate his allegations.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah, while addressing a workers convention claimed that a Supreme Court lawyer linked to the BJP was offering money to buy his MLAs.

"Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After greed for money and ministerial berths didn't work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors, 'Come with us and we will give you statehood. God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry, and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people's faith is so weak," Abdullah said.

Reacting to the claim, BJP spokesperson and MLA R S Pathania accused Abdullah of attempting to divert public attention from his government's alleged failures in governance by raising "baseless" allegations against his party.

"Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should disclose the names of the MLAs who were allegedly offered money, identify the BJP leaders involved, and reveal when and where the alleged offers were made," he said.

"If such a serious incident occurred, why was it not reported to the investigating agencies? An elected chief minister cannot make such allegations without placing evidence before the authorities," he adde.

He alleged that the CM's remarks were intended to distract people from the government's performance and claimed that the National Conference had failed to fulfil the commitments it made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The National Conference received a five-year mandate but has been exposed within the first year itself. It has failed to honour its promises. Corruption has increased, and a transfer industry is flourishing under this government," he alleged.

Demanding an apology from Abdullah, Pathania said the BJP would move to court if Abdullah failed to either produce evidence or withdraw his allegations.

"Our public demand is that Omar Abdullah should apologise. If he does not, the BJP will file a defamation case against him for making misleading and unsubstantiated allegations intended to create confusion among the people," he said.

The BJP leader also announced that the party would launch a statewide campaign focusing on alleged political corruption under the National Conference government.

On the proposed protest by NC in Delhi for Jammu and Kashmir statehood, the BJP leader said there was no ambiguity about the Centre's commitment.

"The prime minister and the Union home minister have made the government's position clear in Parliament. The Government of India has also placed its stand before the Supreme Court. Statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, and there is no need to create unnecessary political drama over the issue," he said.

He accused the National Conference of repeatedly attempting to politicise the statehood issue to divert attention from governance and asserted that "false narratives" would not succeed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)