Proud to own the ‘Tag’

Shiban Khaibri

shibankhaibri@gmail.com

"I did that , says my memory,

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I could not have done that , says my pride,

and remains inexorable , eventually the memory yields............."

We fairly know that generally our pride alters the truth to avoid admitting our faults. Should we ever be brazenly in denial of our mistakes , in that case , is it not the false confidence that turns into our pride? Ideological sympathisers of those ones in active politics should introspect and seriously review their support , implied or explicit , to those who even do not mince words when it comes to spelling out their real intentions and policies like vouching for dismembering the ''Chicken's neck" in the north east or promoting secessionism and separatism in Kashmir and the like. We saw who addressed the gathering at Jantar Mantar and what was said all about. We saw which slogans were raised and encouraged that had nothing got to do with students, paper leaks or examinations? What was the motive? And why this brand of leaders , activists, celebrities and intellectuals are totally absent from the massive student peaceful stir in Jharkhand is intriguing and making bare the partisan and one sided approach of these leaders, liberal intellectuals and comrades ? Is it because the agitating ones were pure and core students only and they raised not the slogans that were raised at Jantar Mantar. What is this hotchpotch and why and against whom? Who said it that "the future of democracy in India will be settled on the streets and not in Parliament or through elections , we saw a glimpse of it on July 20." Who had likewise allegedly said in December 2019 that the judiciary had not provided ''adequate protection '' to secularism, equality and humanity in major cases like the NRC, Ayodhya, and Kashmir ?''That is totally unacceptable and wholly unwarranted.

A line has, therefore, necessarily to be drawn where those manipulating and spreading misinformation , despondency , pessimism, confusion, suppression of facts , having no regard for our Parliament and always questioning critical data about growth and progress of the country or provoking and inciting people for settling issues on roads by creating lawlessness and violence , have to be exposed , isolated and probably subjected to justice . That is imperative in order to discourage such elements from wrecking havoc with wider ramifications in respect of being totally against the interests of our country. These could come under the most sensitive territorial and sovereignty related concerns coupled with internal peace, tranquillity and social order , sacrosanct for the growth and progress of the country.

And what bravado is there in claiming , "Yes-- I am proud to be a Dimagi Naxal "? None was named , nor anyone singled out . That only shows arrogance and no humility , least no response to "settling issues on streets" , also not taking in positive way the belief that some intellectual Naxals were there in the system encouraging those elements spreading lawlessness. You could not even contradict such belief on facts , which is tantamount to not accepting the reality , not only questioning and negating the stand taken by the Prime Minister on those who willy- nilly endorsed violence and lawlessness in the country under the alibi of political dissent, free speech and rights of opposition under the constitution.

As many as 180 districts spread across 10 states as of 2014 were Maoist -Naxal violence affected . The affected districts were witnessing recurring large scale armed violence and ambush attacks on our security forces by the Naxal extremists which apart from causing violence and destruction of public property , was proving as biggest impediment in developing those areas as infrastructural development was considered by those outlawed ultras as antidote to the ''movement'' and humps and obstacles in their violent ways giving all that-- the name of social justice and equality and whatever. Is it not quite heartening to see that as of now, the frightening figures of the Naxal movement have been reduced virtually to a naught or barely with single digit , thus the official version that of Naxal free status, as a result of consistency and sound policies pursued including of promoting surrender and rehabilitation , being announced even by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day this year? We know how the dreaded Naxal ultra Hidma , on being neutralised in November 2025 by the security forces, was mourned by some politicians who severely criticised the Government for his death which looked quite strange and astonishing . These leaders forgot his alleged active involvement in deadliest Naxal attack in Indian history on April 6, 2010 in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh causing martyrdom of 76 security personnel. Violence in one form or the other , by any group of the people from any part of the country , for any damn cause or demand ,cannot be allowed and those who impliedly encouraged such violence were proving to be their supporters -- ideologically , morally and politically . Those ones came under the category of "Dimagi Naxals" or ideological /intellectual extremists . They could do it for a very short term objective to grab power but the ramifications of such support are bound to be long lived and rather irreversible.

Very unfortunate for this country, a new trend is assuming menacing proportions and dimensions to deride , mock , insult , abuse and defame the incumbent Prime Minister. In fact , this disease has been strengthened to get institutionalised, perhaps, taking it as their constitutional right. Whosoever graduates in it, is, perhaps, getting endeared to their Neta who himself is looking to it as a part and parcel of daily routine. Regretfully, in this exercise, therefore, all levels of plummeting are attempted to be crossed. That all is done knowingly in a vain hope, quixotically, pleasantly contemplated but never to be realized to create disenchantment and breaching the mass following and popularity of the Prime Minister so that the "paradise lost is regained" by them . It is purely a wishful thinking as people , in general , are now fed up , are tired of , are disgruntled and exasperated with this type of organised diatribe on a consistent routine basis including frequently disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament. We saw recently, quite disturbing and causing concern, certain developments inside and outside the Parliament. Even street stage mimicking and ridiculing the Prime Minister by an “Honourable” MP carrying a dummy monkey on his frail shoulders and raising the most detestable slogan, "56 inch ka chhota bunder , aa ja sansad kay under". No need to interpret it as it is quite sickening and nauseating besides looking all cheap, disgusting and appalling . Is it political dissent or a political degradation just nursing the ''pain'' of not being in power? That alone is the main and sole issue. If not by democratic and constitutional means, let such tactics be adopted is, perhaps, thought to be their political redemption. Such totally avoidable and condemnable means to achieve political scores can only be rued.

Rhetoric is attempted to be built as if between 2004 to 2014 , everything was quite fantastically moving on, there was no kissan unrest , least no suicides; procurement prices of the yields were right up to the entire satisfaction of the farming community . As if there was no or absolutely negligible unemployment , as if the inflation never touched two digit mark with an average of 8% and as if we did not purchase onions and tomatoes even at Rs.100 per kg - the political barometer of measuring good governance levels - , as if an LPG cylinder at Rs.950 , even Rs.1200 was not declared not to be unaffordable and "whether you say villagers too are using the LPG " etc not heard from the Minister concerned ; as if there were no paper leaks, schools and other educational institutions were running smoothly with all facilities to the students especially the female students in schools in rural and semi urban areas, as if all cities and villages were having 24 hours power and water supply, as if trains were all neat, tidy and running on time and catering to the passengers ' needs . As if roads, railway lines, smart railway stations, modern airports , new medical colleges , IITs etc were there in plenty . Why , therefore, to mention just one example - that of AIIMSs - an increase of 16 in just 10 years as against 7 opened from 1947 to 2014 . In short , prior to 2014 it was all round progress, growth, prosperity , peace and therefore , now all pessimism , gloom and sufferings. Therefore, widening and flexing their political ambitions , "inspecting" schools and institutions by cockroaches have started and to hold accountable the officials concerned for "lapses " looks all constitutional and rightful exercise to the eco-system which is silent and perhaps wishing it to continue for obvious reasons . This verily is the start of anarchy as also "Sadak par Faisla " syndrome , Government must take a stand lest it is too late.