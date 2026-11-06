Srinagar, Nov 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, Mahabharata and Arthasastra have been inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said it is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

He said the inclusion of Rajatarangini celebrates the UT’s rich intellectual heritage.

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LG Sinha further said the global recognition reaffirms the timeless value of India’s civilisational traditions and their contribution to humanity, reminding us of our collective responsibility to preserve and promote this invaluable wisdom for future generations.(GNS)