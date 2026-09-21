Protests, Slogans Mark Opening Day Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Session

Srinagar, Sep 21: The opening day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s 10-day Autumn Session witnessed protests and slogan-shouting as opposition and ruling-party members raised a range of political and public issues.

BJP legislators displayed posters seeking justice for NHM employees, rollback of power tariff hikes and regularisation of daily wagers, while raising slogans against the government.

Congress MLAs raised the issue of an alleged paper leak, while National Conference members pressed for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

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CPI(M) legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also raised public concerns during the proceedings.

The protests led to noisy scenes inside the House, with slogan-shouting disrupting proceedings as members from different parties pressed their respective demands.

The Speaker intervened amid the protests and directed that the slogan-shouting not form part of the official proceedings.

The session is expected to witness detailed discussions on employment, public welfare, statehood and other issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.(KNC)