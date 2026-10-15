Protests matter but streets cannot govern

Ashok Ogra

ashokogra@gmail.com

The protests in Delhi over the controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have raised a question worth discussing. What should protests aim to achieve in a democracy? And how far should protesters go in pressing their demands?

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To my mind, protests are the oxygen of democracy. They are also the calories that keep democracy active and healthy. Without them, even elected governments can become complacent, insensitive and sometimes arrogant. It draws attention of the ruling establishment to the grievances that citizens may have. An important question that governments would do well to consider:why should criticism and peaceful protests be treated as a threat to political authorities.

India itself was born out of a mass movement. Our freedom struggle was fought not only through negotiations but also on the streets, in villages and through acts of civil disobedience.

Even after Independence, protests have remained an important part of our political life. The first major hunger strike associated with the creation of Andhra State was undertaken by Potti Sriramulu on 19 October 1952, in Madras (now Chennai)- fasting for 58 days.He demanded a separate Telugu-speaking state carved out of the then Madras State.

We had the JP movement of the 1970s and the campaign for the Right to Information in the 1990s to the Anna Hazara Dharna against corruption in 2011 to farmers' protests of 2020 and the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar this June and many more.

Studies of public protests have shown that people participate for different reasons. In the present case, the youth of this country expected better governance and stronger institutions, and now feel strongly about unemployment, rising prices and an unjust system. There is also a growing perception among the students that the quality of faculty recruited in recent years has led to teaching standards declining. This is true even of those young voters who overwhelmingly supported the BJP during elections.

This disenchantment can build up over years without anything much happening. People grumble among friends, complain at home and then get on with their lives.

And then one day, something happens. It may not even be a major issue. But suddenly people are out on the streets. The protest may appear to be about one particular incident, but the anger often goes much deeper. Social media spread the news. People gather, slogans are raised and television cameras arrive. Political leaders issue statements. For a few days, the protest becomes a major talking point

Most such protests worldwide are seldom quiet affairs. People shout slogans, march through streets and sometimes push against police barricades. Some may even attempt to cross them. Such actions may violate lawful restrictions, but they should not automatically be confused with violence.

However, attacking policemen, assaulting people, damaging public property or disrupting mass transport causing inconvenience to the public is another matter. The police have a duty to intervene when violence occurs. But their response must be proportionate. Excessive force against peaceful protesters can end up giving a movement more public sympathy.

True,these protests remind governments that winning an election does not give them unlimited authority for the next five years.

However, there is a difference between the right to protest and the right to insist that an elected government accept every demand.The right to dissent does not include the right to intimidate, resort to violence or disrupt public life indefinitely. The strength of a protest lies not merely in the numbers it attracts, but also in the restraint and responsibility shown by those participating in it.

This does not mean that the grievances are imaginary. This also places a responsibility on the authorities to allow peaceful protests and respond with restraint. A civilised democracy must make room for dissent, even when it causes some inconvenience.

But public anger, however genuine, is difficult to sustain indefinitely. Not everyone who joins a protest necessarily agrees on what should happen next. American political scientist Erica Chenoweth's research on civil resistance points to the importance of broad participation, organization and nonviolent methods. Anger may bring people together initially, but sustaining a movement requires considerably more.

Therefore, unless a protest has a clear purpose and focus, some organisation and an idea of what comes next, it may achieve little beyond attracting attention. Many such protests begin with enormous enthusiasm and achieve little beyond public attention

Over time, the crowds begin to shrink. The media moves to another story. People return to their jobs, colleges and families. The initial anger fades and the protest loses momentum.

That is why bringing people onto the streets is often easier than keeping a movement going..

Does that mean protests are a futile exercise? Not necessarily? A protest can influence public opinion even when its immediate demands are not accepted. The real test of a protest is not how many people gathered or how loudly slogans were raised. It is whether the protest helped bring about any meaningful change. Thunder and lightning may attract attention. What matters is whether they bring the rain.

And what about the Government? How should it respond when thousands of people take to the streets? Surely, it cannot be expected to accept every demand. Some demands may be justified, others unreasonable or impractical. Different groups may even make conflicting demands. At the same time, a Government cannot dismiss public grievances simply because it enjoys a majority in Parliament.

An electoral mandate gives a Government the authority to govern. It does not relieve it of the responsibility to listen.

Meanwhile, a Government may have a valid majority and every constitutional right to govern. But if doubts about the electoral process remain unanswered, its democratic legitimacy may come under question. Elections must not only be fair. People must also believe that they are fair.

This should concern the ruling party as much as the opposition. After all, when people begin to question the neutrality of the referee, they may also begin to question the fairness of the game.

It is worth noting that the victory margins of BJP candidates in almost all Assembly constituencies in Bihar and West Bengal were large enough that even if the votes of those allegedly deleted from the electoral rolls had been counted, the final outcomes would not have changed.

Whether the Chief Election Commissioner should resign or not is a call he has to take. But he certainly owes the public an explanation on the questions being raised about the Election Commission's functioning.

The protesters, too, should think beyond the resignation of one official. If their larger concern is the independence of the Election Commission, that should remain the focus. Replacing one individual does not necessarily resolve questions about the institution itself.

In conclusion, governance can not be outsourced to the streets. The country has to be governed through its established institutions and not by whoever can mobilise the largest crowd. Therefore, the rule of law has to prevail. Protestors have every right to raise their concerns peacefully. Governments have every right to agree or disagree with their demands. Neither side should forget that democracy belongs to both.

(The author works for reputed Apeejay Education, New Delhi)