Protests In Jammu Against Killing Of Civilians In PoJK

JAMMU, Jun 13: People displaced from Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) held protests in Jammu on Saturday against the killing of civilians in PoK and urged the Centre to expose Pakistan's actions before the international community.

The demonstrators, who included members of the BJP PoJK Refugee Cell and activists of SOS International, a registered body of displaced people from PoJK, condemned the repression across the border and called for immediate action to safeguard the lives of civilians there.

Over 20 people were reportedly killed and scores of others injured in police action in PoJK following protests against a recent ban on a Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Committee which was agitating for subsidised electricity and flour, along with the restoration of political and economic rights for local residents.

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The BJP activists led by Surinder Singh Gilli assembled at Jammu Press Club and later marched to the nearby statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

"Pakistan must stop the oppression of the people of PoK who are on the road in support of their demands for basic rights and amenities, but their peaceful protests are being met with bullets.

"We urge the United Nations and international human rights organisations to intervene. We also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to expose Pakistan's actions before the international community,” Gilli said.

He said the people of PoK are Indians and “we stand firmly with them. We are prepared to make every sacrifice in support of our brothers and sisters there".

SOS International chairman Rajiv Chuni also led a separate demonstration at Bakshi Nagar.

Referring to the resolution passed by Indian Parliament unanimously declaring PoK as an integral part of the country, he said this is an opportunity to uphold that position.

“India should step in to protect the lives and property of people facing repression and violence. Innocent civilians are reportedly being targeted, and the international community should take note of these developments," he told reporters.

Lakhs of people had crossed the LoC from PoJK during conflicts with Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971 and were called PoK Displaced Persons.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to take stronger political, diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives in support of the people living across the Line of Control. In his communication to Modi, Sirwal stated that while India has consistently maintained its principled position regarding PoK, the present circumstances demand a more visible and proactive approach towards addressing the concerns of “our brothers and sisters” residing there.

“Our commitment towards them cannot remain confined to statements, resolutions or symbolic measures. The time has come to demonstrate through concrete action that India stands firmly with those whom we have always regarded as our own,” he said. (Agencies)