Protests For Restoration Of J&K Statehood Will Continue: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Aug 6: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that the measures taken on August 5, 2019, regarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status were unconstitutional, and protests for its restoration will continue.

"Everyone knows that what happened on August 5, 2019, is unconstitutional. So, the entire country supports the protests right now. Yesterday you saw the protest at Parliament. This will continue," Abdullah told reporters here.

The BJP-led Central Government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, revoking the special constitutional status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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When asked about his policy on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said his party has a policy on the issue. "I don't have any policy; the National Conference has a policy," he said. Regarding Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remarks against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, the NC president said she can respond to the question.

On Wednesday, protests and celebrations marked the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The NC and opposition PDP held protests in all districts, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)