Protests By NC, BJP In J&K: Mehbooba Says Law Applied Differently To Political Parties, Slams Double Standards

Srinagar, Sep 2: As the BJP and NC held counter protests here, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused authorities in Jammu and Kashmir of adopting double standards on protests by various political parties.

"The very same police that won't allow PDP to step outside its office to hold a peaceful protest on public issues have facilitated both BJP and NC to protest against each other," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister was commenting on significant gathering of BJP workers at Lal Chowk who were protesting against the National Conference government in the union territory.

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The National Conference also held a counter protest at Rajabgh against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for not fulfilling the promise to restore statehood.

"This blatant double standards must be explained, who authorises these selective restrictions and why the law is being applied differently to different political parties," Mehbooba said.

PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para said the protests by the BJP and the NC were a fixed match.

"Today's NC-BJP protests are quite a spectacle. With governance failing in J-K and unemployment rising, they seem to be playing a fixed match with the people who voted for them, people aren't spectators, they remember," Para posted on X. (Agencies)