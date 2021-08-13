Protesting against frequent power cuts, people block R S Pura road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Aug 13: Agitated over unscheduled and frequent power cuts in R S Pura areas for the last one month, locals held a strong protest demonstration against the Power Development Department, here today.

Shouting slogans against the PDD authorities, the protesting people blocked R S Pura road for more than an hour and demanded uninterrupted power supply with adequate voltage.

A number of people, including women and senior citizens of Bhour Camp, Chatha Farm, Chatha Pind and adjoining areas took part in the protest, which was organized under the banner of Social Welfare Association, Block Satwari, led by its President Sushil Sudan and general secretary Parfulat Singh.

The protesters assembled at Karan Bagh Chowk amid raising of slogans against PDD. While addressing the gathering, Sushil Sudan said that the residents of these areas are facing unscheduled power cuts, which have completely paralyzed their routine life.

“The PDD is testing our patience as we have been facing hardships due to a power crisis for the last one month. The children, old and infirm are the worst sufferers, who cannot live without power in this hot weather,” he said, adding that despite their repeated pleas, the PDD has failed to resolve the problem.

“We will be forced to launch a massive agitation against the authorities in case the power supply is not restored at the earliest to our area,” he warned.

Others, who addressed the protest demonstration, included senior Congress leader Amrit Bali, Gurmeet Kour, Gen Secty Dist Jammu Urban; social activist Shashi Kant Khajuria, Tejinder Singh, Panch Chatha; Balbir Singh, Baldev Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Taranjeet Singh, Mohan Singh, Kamesh Sudan, Mohinder Lal, Sumesh Sudan, Palvi Sudan, Surjeet Kour, Gurmeet Kour and Bitta Sharma.