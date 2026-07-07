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Home / National / Protesters in Imphal demand special Assembly session, scrapping of SoO pact

Protesters in Imphal demand special Assembly session, scrapping of SoO pact

IMPHAL: (Jul 7) Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday staged a protest here demanding that the Manipur government convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss measures for restoring peace and abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with...

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Daily Excelsior
04:21 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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IMPHAL: (Jul 7) Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday staged a protest here demanding that the Manipur government convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss measures for restoring peace and abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups.

The protest was jointly organised by the Naga People's Union Imphal, Imphal Naga Business Association, Imagi Meira and several other organisations, with participation from members of the Naga and Meitei communities.

Addressing the gathering, Kshetrimayum Shanti, a women leader from Khwairamband market, said the joint participation of hill and valley communities in the protest was a positive step towards restoring peace.

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