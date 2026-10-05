Protest rallies taken out for official language status to Punjabi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The campaign demanding official language status for Punjabi in Jammu & Kashmir has intensified as protest rallies were taken out in Sainik Colony, Jammu, Vijaypur, Kathua and other areas on Day-4 of the indefinite dharna.

A protest rally was taken out in Sainik Colony, Jammu, in the morning, where members of the Sikh community raised their voice for constitutional recognition of Punjabi. Similar rallies were also organised in Vijaypur, Kathua and other areas of Jammu, giving the ongoing campaign a wider grassroot character.

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Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman, Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, once again appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Council of Ministers and all 90 MLAs to support the demand and facilitate a resolution granting official language status to Punjabi during the forthcoming Winter Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

Tony urged all elected representatives to provide written letters supporting the demand, stressing that the issue concerns the linguistic, literary, historical and cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. He reiterated that the Sikh Sangat is pursuing the matter through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means.

The Day 4 campaign received significant institutional support from Sikh Missionary College, Jammu, which extended its solidarity to the demand for official status to Punjabi. The movement also received support from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Singh Pura (Maralia), Mira Sahib, Jammu, as well as Sarpanch Avtar Singh Shunty, Panchayat Chatha Farm.