Protest over lack of healthcare facilities in Thannamandi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 4: A massive protest was held in Thannamandi today after Friday prayers alleging inadequate healthcare facilities in Thannamandi Hospital.

The protest was held a few days after the death of Showkat Ahmed Shawl, a prominent resident of the area, who reportedly suffered a heart attack. The aggrieved family members and local residents alleged that adequate emergency and specialised healthcare facilities were not available at Thannamandi Hospital, raising serious concerns about the healthcare infrastructure catering to the vast population of the sub- region.

Advertisement

Holding placards in hands and raising slogans, the protesters demanded immediate strengthening and upgradation of the existing health facilities. They said that Thannamandi Hospital caters to a large population not only from Thannamandi but also from several adjoining areas, yet the hospital has still not been upgraded to the status of a Sub-District Hospital (SDH).

The protesters alleged that political parties, including the Congress, PDP and National Conference, had repeatedly made promises regarding the upgradation and improvement of healthcare facilities in Thannamandi. However, they expressed disappointment that despite the passage of several years, the demand for upgrading the hospital to an SDH has remained unfulfilled.

The speakers said that the people of Thannamandi and adjoining areas should not be forced to travel long distances to Rajouri or other places during medical emergencies, particularly in cases involving heart attacks, accidents, critical illnesses and other life-threatening conditions.

The protesters urged the Government and the Health Department to take immediate and concrete steps to upgrade Thannamandi Hospital to a Sub-District Hospital and provide it with adequate doctors, specialists, emergency facilities, diagnostic services, ambulances, medical equipment and other essential infrastructure.