Protest over delay in construction of GMC ‘Sarai’

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 23: Residents of Kheora and surrounding areas staged a protest on Tuesday against the delay in the construction of the 'Sarai' building near GMC Rajouri in Kheora.

The protest was led by prominent social activist, Mushtaq Bhat and saw the participation of a large number of locals. Expressing their displeasure with the administration and concerned departments, the protesters demanded that the construction work be expedited.

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During the protest, people pointed out that while the construction of the `Sarai' has been underway for a long time, progress has been extremely slow. They explained that the facility is being built for the convenience of patients visiting GMC Rajouri and their attendants, ensuring that those coming from remote areas do not face accommodation issues; however, the delay in construction is causing continuous hardship to the general public.

Social activist Mushtaq stated that the government and relevant agencies should have prioritized this important project, but unfortunately, the pace of work is very slow. He noted that patients and their attendants visiting a border district like Rajouri for healthcare already face numerous challenges, and the incomplete status of the Sarai has further compounded their difficulties.

He pointed out that the construction of a similar Sarai in Anantnag is nearly complete, whereas the work in Rajouri remains unfinished, leading to disappointment and resentment among the locals.

Participants urged the administration to accelerate the construction work and make the Sarai ready for public use as soon as possible.

They emphasized that the building is crucial for patients and their attendants, as a large number of people arrive at GMC Rajouri for treatment daily but struggle to find proper accommodation arrangements.

Local residents warned that they would intensify their agitation if the construction work was not completed soon. During the protest, the residents demanded that the administration disclose the project's actual status and set a deadline for the completion of the construction work.