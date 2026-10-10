Protest in Srinagar over assault on Kashmiri Modi supporter in Delhi

SRINAGAR, Oct 9:

A group of Kashmiri youths on Friday staged a protest in Srinagar against the alleged assault on Srinagar resident Faheem Nazir Shah during a Congress protest at Connaught Place in New Delhi, demanding strict legal action against those involved.

The protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Congress, attempted to march city centre but were stopped by police.

Advertisement

Shah, a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was allegedly beaten up on Thursday after he reached the Congress protest site with a placard reading “Pradhan Mantri aur Grih Mantri se Maafi Maango” and raised slogans. The incident triggered condemnation, particularly from the BJP.

The protesters in Srinagar questioned why Shah was targeted for expressing his political views, stressing that every citizen had the right to voice their opinions without fear of violence.

“Was it his fault that he was a Kashmiri or a Muslim, or that he raised a banner in support of the Prime Minister “ a protester said calling for Kashmiris to be respected and protected wherever they went.

Another protester said the demonstration was organised to express solidarity with Shah and seek justice for him. He urged the union Home Minister and Delhi authorities to take strict legal action against those responsible.

The protesters said their demonstration was not affiliated with any political party, describing it as a collective response by local youth to the alleged assault.

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit had announced a protest at its Srinagar office over the incident but later postponed it until further notice. A scheduled press conference over the issue by BJP spokespersons was also cancelled. (UNI)