Protest held against SO-12 selection list; CBI probe sought

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: A group of sportspersons and supporters led by youth leader Advocate Ranjodh Singh staged a protest in Jammu against the recently issued final SO-12 selection list of outstanding sportspersons, alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in the selection process.

The protesters raised slogans, burnt an effigy during the demonstration and demanded a CBI inquiry into the preparation of the selection list. Police detained Ranjodh Singh and one of his associates during the protest before releasing them later.

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Addressing the gathering, Ranjodh Singh alleged that several deserving athletes had been overlooked while "questionable selections" found a place in the final list. He claimed the selection process lacked fairness and transparency and called for an independent investigation.

The protesters also questioned the allocation of gazetted posts under the SO-12 policy, alleging favouritism and irregularities. They urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to order an impartial inquiry and ensure that appointments under the sports quota are made strictly on merit, transparency and equal opportunity.