Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said the youth are the future of the nation and called for nurturing in them the values of public service, patriotism, mutual respect and commitment to the welfare of society.

Addressing people in Beerwah, Budgam, Abdullah said young people would eventually shoulder the responsibility of leading the country and society.

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He said the NC has always encouraged youth and provided them opportunities to participate in political and social activities.

The party's present legislators, many of whom were earlier associated with the Youth National Conference, are an example of this, he said.

Abdullah said the party's legislators remain connected with people at the grassroots and are working to address their problems.

On restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Abdullah reiterated that the NC remains committed to the cause and will continue its constitutional and democratic struggle for it.

He alleged that forces from outside Jammu and Kashmir, along with certain circles in Delhi, have attempted to weaken the NC by creating divisions and trying to lure or buy its members.

However, the people of J&K have repeatedly defeated such attempts, he said.

Taking opposition parties to task, Abdullah said they lacked a concrete and constructive agenda and were engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism.

The opposition should play a constructive role by raising genuine public issues and supporting good governance, he said.

Abdullah also expressed hope that restoration of statehood would allow the government to function more effectively and help reduce the difficulties faced by people.

Urging people to remain vigilant against divisive forces, he said the NC's core agenda was to protect the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure their prosperity, development and well-being.

Earlier, Abdullah visited Manzhamah in Magam and met NC leader and Beerwah MLA Mohammad Shafi Wani to offer condolences on the death of his sister. He was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior party leaders and functionaries.