Protect Children’s Future, Say No To Drugs: DGP Nalin Prabhat

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday called for a collective fight against drug abuse, stressing that children are the future of the nation and society must unite to protect them from the menace.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Police Public School in Srinagar, DGP Prabhat said the anti-drug campaign had been launched across the country and was gaining momentum in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“These small children are the future of our country,” he said, stressing protecting the younger generation from drugs was a collective responsibility.

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Referring to recent action against drug trafficking in Srinagar, the DGP said significant progress had been made, with several arrests carried out in the crackdown. “This is a war being fought across society, with a whole-of-government approach,” he said, urging people to actively participate in the campaign.

“It is our duty that we participate in this fight and say no to drugs,” DGP Prabhat added. (KNO)