Prosecutors’ delegation raises issues with DG Prosecution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: A delegation of the J&K Prosecutors Association, Jammu Zone, led by Anil Mangotra, DDP and president of the Association, called on the Director General of Prosecution and raised a range of long-pending issues confronting Prosecuting Officers across the Union Territory.

The delegation, comprising Sunil Kumar, CPO and general secretary, Pooja Nijhon, CPO and joint secretary, and Raj Kumar, CPO and joint secretary, sought time-bound measures to improve infrastructure, fill vacant posts and rationalize workloads amid the increasing volume and complexity of litigation.

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It also pressed for better career progression and promotional avenues, regular professional training and specialized courses, and improved technological and digital infrastructure. It sought adequate court facilities, support staff and welfare measures to address hardships faced by Prosecuting Officers.

The Association further stressed the need for greater institutional support and functional independence to enable Prosecuting Officers to discharge their statutory responsibilities effectively.

Urging concrete action on the issues, the delegation said strengthening the prosecution machinery was essential for improving its efficiency and functioning across J&K.

The Director General of Prosecution gave the delegation a patient hearing and assured that the issues raised would be duly considered and appropriate steps taken for their resolution.