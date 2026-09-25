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Home / Latest News / Proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate not a tax, cess or surcharge; will not burden consumers: FM

Proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate not a tax, cess or surcharge; will not burden consumers: FM

NEW DELHI: (Sep 25) The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select high-value UPI transactions is neither a tax, cess nor a surcharge, and the collections will not accrue to the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, rejecting criticism from...

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Daily Excelsior
01:15 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI: (Sep 25) The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select high-value UPI transactions is neither a tax, cess nor a surcharge, and the collections will not accrue to the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, rejecting criticism from Opposition parties.

The Finance Minister said the MDR is a charge within the digital payments ecosystem and is being levied by entities facilitating UPI transactions, including payment service providers, merchant's bank and other ecosystem participants.

"This is not a tax, this is not a cess, this is not even a surcharge. And the collection is not coming to the Consolidated Fund of India," Sitharaman told PTI.

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