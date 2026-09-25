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Home / Videos / Proposal Sent to GOI To Develop Patnitop, Gulmarg  As World Class Tourist Destinations: CM

Proposal Sent to GOI To Develop Patnitop, Gulmarg  As World Class Tourist Destinations: CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that a proposal has been sent to the Government of India for developing Patnitop and Gulmarg as world-class tourist destinations. The proposal aims to further strengthen tourism infrastructure at the two prominent destinations and...

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Daily Excelsior
11:21 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that a proposal has been sent to the Government of India for developing Patnitop and Gulmarg as world-class tourist destinations. The proposal aims to further strengthen tourism infrastructure at the two prominent destinations and enhance their potential to attract domestic as well as international visitors.

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