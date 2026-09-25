Proposal Sent to GOI To Develop Patnitop, Gulmarg As World Class Tourist Destinations: CM
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that a proposal has been sent to the Government of India for developing Patnitop and Gulmarg as world-class tourist destinations. The proposal aims to further strengthen tourism infrastructure at the two prominent destinations and...
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that a proposal has been sent to the Government of India for developing Patnitop and Gulmarg as world-class tourist destinations. The proposal aims to further strengthen tourism infrastructure at the two prominent destinations and enhance their potential to attract domestic as well as international visitors.
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