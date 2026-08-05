Proposal Sent For In-Principle Approval Of Scheme For Modernisation Of Police Forces: Centre To SC

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a proposal has been sent to the department of expenditure of the Ministry of Finance for in-principle approval of an umbrella scheme for modernisation of police forces across the country.

Additional Solicitor General Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the proposal was sent on July 8 and it is under consideration.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions, including a suo motu matter concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

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"On July 8, a proposal has been sent to the department of expenditure, Ministry of Finance, for in-principle approval of the umbrella scheme for modernisation of police forces. It is under consideration," the law officer said.

He said the existing funding scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations has been extended till March 31, 2027.

The bench asked Thakare to place the umbrella scheme before it.

It granted two weeks to the law officer to file additional documents and posted the matter for hearing on September 1.

On July 22, the apex court had said that things were moving well and have taken a positive turn in the matter concerning installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country.

The bench was then informed by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, that substantial progress was made.

The top court had flagged two issues -- extension of the funding scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations and maintenance of cameras installed.

On May 13, the amicus had informed the bench that most of the states were proceeding in the right direction and substantial work was carried out with regard to the installation of CCTVs in police stations.

Earlier, the issue concerning utilisation of funds by the states for the installation of CCTVs was flagged before the top court.

The bench was informed that the Centre gives 100 per cent funds in Union Territories and 90 per cent in the hilly states.

It was told that in the remaining states, the Centre gives 60 per cent, while the remaining 40 per cent funding is by the respective state.

The top court had earlier directed registration of a suo motu case over the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations after taking cognisance of a media report.

The Apex Court had in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTV cameras across police stations to check human rights abuses.

In December 2020, the top court directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency.

It had said that states and UTs should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception, as well as in areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.

The top court had said that CCTV systems must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage.

The court had made it mandatory for the Centre, states and the UTs to purchase such systems which allow storage of data for at least one year. (Agencies)