Property worth lakhs destroyed in Srinagar fire

SRINAGAR : Property worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged in a fire incident in this downtown a spokesman for the Fire and Emergency (F&E) department spokesman said on Monday.

He said fire broke out at Babdemb Khanyar in the down town late last night.

Fire tenders from different parts of the city were rushed to spot to control the leaping flames, which were visible from the entire downtown, he said.

He said two houses, a bandsaw machine and a shed were damaged in the fire, adding the loss could be worth Rs 60 lakhs.

The cause of fire was not known.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)