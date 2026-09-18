Srinagar, Sep 18: As part of its continued crackdown on narcotics-related activities, J&K Police in Shopian have attached a residential house constructed on land measuring 1065 sq. ft., bearing Khasra/Survey No. 1327, situated at village Melhura, valued at ₹16,56,385/- belonging to Farooq Ahmad Shah adopted son of Ghulam Hassan Shah resident of Melhura. In addition cash amounting to ₹4,73,500/- has also been frozen/seized.

The residential property and cash were identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics. Accordingly, the residential house and cash have been attached/ frozen under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 58/2024 of Police Station Zainapora. The attachment/freezing proceedings were carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar ensuring compliance with the prescribed legal procedures and maintaining transparency throughout the proceedings.

Police reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs by targeting not only those involved in illicit drug-related activities but also the financial assets and properties linked to such activities. They urged the general public to come forward and share any information regarding drug trafficking or related activities with the police.