J&K Finance Department Shifts PROOF App OTP System To Sandes App; Officers Asked To Install New Application

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government's Finance Department has introduced a revised One-Time Password (OTP) delivery mechanism for the PROOF App, replacing the earlier SMS-based authentication system with the Sandes App.

According to an official circular issued by the Finance Department, the SMS-based OTP service previously used by the PROOF App has been discontinued, causing difficulties for officers and officials in receiving authentication codes required to access the application.

To address the issue and ensure uninterrupted access to the PROOF App, the department has implemented an alternative mechanism under which OTPs will now be delivered through the Sandes App instead of SMS.

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The circular directs all Administrative Departments to immediately bring the revised arrangement to the notice of officers and officials concerned who are using the PROOF App.

Departments have also been instructed to advise all concerned personnel to install the Sandes App on their mobile devices to receive OTPs required for authentication while accessing the PROOF App.

The Finance Department has further emphasised that these instructions must be widely circulated among all officers and officials working under the administrative control of respective departments to ensure necessary compliance.

The circular has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir.

Copies of the circular have been forwarded to all Administrative Secretaries and several senior constitutional, administrative and departmental authorities, including the Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Treasury Officers, Financial Advisors and Chief Accounts Officers, among others.

What Officers Need To Do:

Install the Sandes App on their mobile phones.

Use the Sandes App to receive OTPs.

Enter the OTP for authentication while accessing the PROOF App.

Follow the revised authentication procedure as communicated by their respective departments.

The move marks a change in the authentication process for government officials using the PROOF App, with the Sandes App replacing SMS as the designated channel for OTP delivery.

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