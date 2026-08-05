Promotion of Finance & Accounts officers ends long-standing cadre stagnation: JAKFAS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) today said that the promotion of officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Service marks a significant development in addressing long-pending career progression issues within the cadre and is expected to boost the morale of Finance and Accounts officers across the Union Territory.

In a statement, the Society said the promotions have fulfilled a long-standing demand of the Finance and Accounts fraternity by ending prolonged stagnation in the cadre. It said the decision has reinforced the confidence of officers in a transparent and responsive administrative system while providing long-overdue opportunities for career advancement.

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JAKFAS said the promotion process was facilitated under the leadership of Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar. According to the Society, their intervention and support helped expedite the resolution of the issue and enabled the promotions to be implemented.

The Society further stated that the Finance Department took a positive approach towards addressing the legitimate service concerns of Finance and Accounts officers, paving the way for the long-awaited promotions.

JAKFAS expressed confidence that the Finance Department, under the present administrative leadership, would continue to strengthen financial governance, enhance institutional efficiency and promote effective administrative functioning in the Union Territory. It added that the promotions are expected to motivate officers and improve the overall efficiency of the Finance and Accounts cadre.