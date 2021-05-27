Promoting clean fuel in rural India

I t is fairly known that agricultural tractors, power tillers, construction equipment vehicles and allied vehicles which run on diesel or petrol do not have proper servicing facilities in rural areas and if there are, seldom are such vehicles maintained to derive better fuel management results and in particular have a clean environment . Looking into all aspects of the issue, a timely and right decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to have all such vehicles retrofitted with CNG, bio CNG and LNG fuel engines. Therefore, to make it enforceable, an amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules has accordingly been made. Conversion could be by modification or replacement of engines of tractors, tillers, construction equipment vehicles, harvesters etc. Such measures were surely going to change the rural economy for better prospects as also result in creation of employment opportunities on a massive scale. Two ends were going to be achieved thus-one clean fuel and twoeconomical fuel. Not only that, the longevity of the vehicle engine too was going to be achieved besides less regular maintenance expenses and saving money. However, let this innovative step for hopefully bettering rural economy too not be opposed for just opposing any reform for better results.