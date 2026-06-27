Prominent NC leaders, senior workers join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 26: The ruling National Conference (NC) suffered a major setback, as dozens of its prominent leaders, workers and activists from Natipora, resigned from the party and joined the Apni Party, in a function held here today.

On this occasion, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended a warm welcome to the new entrants into the party fold, assuring them that the Apni Party would prove to be a reliable platform for serving the people in their respective areas.

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Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari urged his party leaders and workers to intensify their political and public outreach activities in order to strengthen the part cadre across the Srinagar city.

He said, "People have now fully understood that they were deceived by the ruling party through false promises made during its 2024 election campaign. The National Conference (NC) had promised the moon and stars to the people to secure their votes. Among its key promises were 200 units of free electricity, free LPG cylinders for households, and an enhanced ration quota. However, all these promises have proved to be false and misleading."

Speaking about the major issues facing the people, Bukhari said that the elected Government neither has the will nor the capacity to ensure that these issues are addressed.

He said, "Whether it is the restoration of Statehood, creation of employment opportunities, release of detainees, simplification of the passport issuance and verification process required for employment, or other important issues, all these matters can only be addressed by the Union Government."

Reiterating his demand, he urged the Centre to initiate a dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to address their issues and concerns.

Among others who joined the party included Halqa President (NC) Mohammad Amin Bhat, Senior Worker NC Asadullah, Saleem Jehangir, Mohammad Aslam Dar, Dr Zahoor Ahmad, Hilal Ahmad Haqqani, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Idrees Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad, Sheikh Umar, Bilal Ahmad Dar, John Mohammad Dar, Dr Shahid, Zaid Javid, Dr Kamran, Haseeb Aslam, Adil Mushtaq Hafiz, Mohammad Younis Dar, Arslan Sajad, liyakat Ali, Ishtiq Ahmad, John Mohammad, Mudasir Ahmad, Mubashir Jahangir and others.

Apni Party vice president district Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad Rather, Ward president Budshah Nagar Imran Lone, Member Committee District Srinagar Afroza Khan, were also present during the function.