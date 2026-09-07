Prominent citizens of Thanamandi condemn political targeting of MLA

Excelsior Correspondent

THANAMANDI, Sept 6: Prominent citizens, public representatives and others from Thanamandi have strongly condemned the alleged political targeting of MLA Thanamandi, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan over the recent protest on healthcare-related issues.

Addressing the media persons, here today, Shamim Ahmed Mughal, Ansab Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Mansoor Ahmed Raina, Rukhsar Butt and others made it clear that they fully support every genuine public demand, particularly the demand for improved healthcare facilities and better medical infrastructure at Thanamandi Hospital.

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The speakers stated that MLA Thanamandi, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, has repeatedly raised the issue of healthcare facilities in the area and has personally visited Thanamandi Hospital on several occasions. During these visits, he interacted with patients, attendants and members of the public, assessed the existing problems and took up the matter with the concerned authorities.

They said that a representative who regularly visits public institutions, listens to the grievances of the people and makes efforts to address their concerns cannot reasonably be held responsible for longstanding deficiencies and then politically targeted in the name of the very issues he has been raising.

The participants further stated that Muzaffar Iqbal Khan has consistently expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the people of Thanamandi and has been making sincere efforts to ensure that their genuine grievances are brought before the appropriate authorities for redressal.

During the press conference, the speakers also raised serious questions regarding the longstanding condition of the healthcare infrastructure at Thanamandi and the role of those who were responsible for the Health Department in the past. They questioned what concrete measures had been taken earlier to strengthen the PHC Thanamandi, improve its infrastructure, provide essential medical facilities and address shortages of doctors, staff and other necessary resources.

They further said that the people of Thanamandi are politically aware and capable of distinguishing between genuine public service and political opportunism. According to them, the people know who remains present during difficult times, who visits public institutions, who listens to their grievances and who consistently raises their concerns before the concerned authorities.