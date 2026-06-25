‘Project Hawk Eye’ To Keep Vigil From Sky To Ground During Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 25: In a step to ensure the safe, secure and peaceful conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), police in the Anantnag district have launched “Project Hawk Eye”, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative designed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring from the sky to the ground along the entire pilgrimage route.

The annual Amarnath yatra is commencing next week from both the Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal routes amid an unprecedented security grid. The government has declared the Amarnath yatra routes from Jammu to the cave shrine from both routes no-fly zones.

The Pahalgam route, one of the two traditional tracks leading to the holy cave shrine, passes through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni before culminating at the cave shrine situated at an altitude of about 12,756 feet in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

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Under Project Hawk Eye, police in Anantnag have deployed a multi-layered security and surveillance grid by integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment.

“To maintain aerial surveillance, 5 drones (detachments) are being deployed at key locations, providing real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness. The aerial surveillance network enables quick assessment of any emerging situation and facilitates prompt response by ground units,” a police statement said.

On the ground, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations to strengthen observation capabilities and enhance area domination.

22 Specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points to further reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness.

To augment the surveillance framework, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and facial recognition system (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical locations along the yatra route.

“These systems provide continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely identification of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures,” police said.

Through Project Hawk Eye, Anantnag Police has effectively positioned its eyes in the sky and on the ground, creating a seamless surveillance network that ensures comprehensive monitoring of the pilgrimage route.

“The initiative reflects the commitment of Anantnag Police towards leveraging modern technology and professional policing practices to provide a secure environment for all pilgrims,” police said.